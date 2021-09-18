3 Bedroom Home in Scottsbluff - $185,000

THIS PROPERTY IS LOCATED OUTSIDE OF CITY LIMITS, COUNTRY FEELING BUT CITY AMENITIES. LARGE LOT WITH EXTRA GARAGE HAS SPACE BETWEEN NEIGHBORS AND PLACE FOR THE EXTRA TOYS. MAIN FLOOR UTILITY IS A PLUS AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH FORMAL DINING AND LIVING ROOM TOGETHER. WINDOWS HAVE BEEN UPDATED AS WELL AS THE FURNACE AND HAS A/C. HOME HAS HAD GOOD CARE AND ALL APPLIANCES ARE INCLUDED. BASEMENT HAS LOTS OF STORAGE PLUS TWO NON-CONFORMED BEDROOMS AND FAMILY ROOM. --UTILITY COSTS ARE VERY REASONABLE AND AFTER LIVING THERE A YEAR CAN BE PUT ON BUDGET. YARD HAS UGS AND LOTS OF SPACE EVEN GARDEN.--TAKE THE TOUR TO VIEW THIS GREAT HOME.