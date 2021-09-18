THIS PROPERTY IS LOCATED OUTSIDE OF CITY LIMITS, COUNTRY FEELING BUT CITY AMENITIES. LARGE LOT WITH EXTRA GARAGE HAS SPACE BETWEEN NEIGHBORS AND PLACE FOR THE EXTRA TOYS. MAIN FLOOR UTILITY IS A PLUS AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH FORMAL DINING AND LIVING ROOM TOGETHER. WINDOWS HAVE BEEN UPDATED AS WELL AS THE FURNACE AND HAS A/C. HOME HAS HAD GOOD CARE AND ALL APPLIANCES ARE INCLUDED. BASEMENT HAS LOTS OF STORAGE PLUS TWO NON-CONFORMED BEDROOMS AND FAMILY ROOM. --UTILITY COSTS ARE VERY REASONABLE AND AFTER LIVING THERE A YEAR CAN BE PUT ON BUDGET. YARD HAS UGS AND LOTS OF SPACE EVEN GARDEN.--TAKE THE TOUR TO VIEW THIS GREAT HOME.
3 Bedroom Home in Scottsbluff - $185,000
Mario Blanco, 44, of Gering, is sought on a charge of first-degree sexual assault on a child, a Class IB felony, according to Scotts Bluff County Court documents.
Firefighters from throughout the Panhandle continued Friday to battle a wildfire south of Gering that began early Thursday evening.
Scottsbluff Police arrested a Scottsbluff man after neighbors reporting hearing a woman screaming and police discovered a woman who reported h…
The site of the Hotel 21 had been through a few changes over the decades, going from an icehouse to a salvage shop to the luxury hotel it is now. A floral shop, Shelby Lynn Floral Design, is also located in the hotel.
The United Way Rubber Duck Draw was held Saturday, with 40 different winners selected for prizes.
Residents who live south of Gering found themselves in an unexpected situation as fire spread through their area by the Vista Trend fire. Star-Herald caught up with some of those impacted.
Though public health officials cited CDC recommendations and local case levels for advocating for masks in the school district, a Regional West physician, and some parents, argued for optional masking.
The Scottsbluff Public Schools Board of Education decided Wednesday morning to cancel the special meeting slated for Wednesday evening, in whi…
The Torrington City Council heard a tribute for Lt. Harley Lorenze Mark, by Torrington Police Chief Matt Johnson on the anniversary of his dea…
On Aug. 21, 2017, thousands of people from across the world gathered in Scotts Bluff County to witness one of nature’s most breathtaking sight…