3 Bedroom Home in Scottsbluff - $197,500

Adorable bungalow on the "Avenues". Recently updated with new windows, roof, plumbing, kitchen, luxury vinyl flooring, interior paint and new tile in the entryway. The home has been professional cleaned and sanitized including the heating ducts. Home features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath on the main. The basement features a 3rd bedroom with egress window, 3/4 bath, family room with a pellet stove, and lots of storage space. Water well for AUGS. (well in neighbors yard)