Quality home on a quiet street with an abundance of garage space. This home features two bedrooms upstairs, one (non-conforming) down, multiple living spaces, formal dining room, and 2 attached garages. The 36x28 garage on the alley side, enters to a mud room that directly attaches to the kitchen for convenient access to the home. Updates in 2021 include a new roof, new sewer line, electrical box, water heater, water softener, new pex plumbing to downstairs lines, drains snaked and cleaned, and new thermostat installed after full inspection of HVAC system. Do not miss out on this clean, solid home. Call Kalena today at 308-641-3382 to set up a showing.
3 Bedroom Home in Scottsbluff - $210,000
