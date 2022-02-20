3 Bedroom Home in Scottsbluff - $227,500

WALK UP TO A BEAUTIFUL ENTRY TO THIS HOME. DOUBLE GLASS DOORS OPEN TO STORAGE UNDER STAIRS. THE LEFT IS THE LIVING ROOM AND TO THE RIGHT IS THE FORMAL DINING ROOM AND TO THE RIGHT IS THE GREAT UPDATED KITCHEN WITH ALL THE APPLIANCES AND A COUNTER TO EAT OR VISIT WHILE COOKING. YOU CAN CONTINUE DOWN THE STAIRS TO THE BACK DOOR WITH CLOSET AND STORAGE AND A GREAT HALF BATH. NEXT TO THE DR IS THE HUGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH A GREAT FULL BATH INCLUDING A JETTED TUB. YOU WILL NOT BELIEVE THE WALK IN CLOSET. YOU HAVE A SPACE TO HANG YOUR JEWELRY, ISLAND FOR YOUR SHOES, HANGING ON BOTH SIDES, WINDOW SEAT W/STORAGE AND GREAT LIGHTING. THIS AREA HAS BASEBOARD HEAT AND ITS OWN HOT WATER HEATER. THERE IS A HALLWAY TO THE BACK DECK.------LOVELY STAIR CASE ACCESSED IN THE LR TO THE UPPER TWO BEDROOMS. THERE IS ANOTHER GREAT HALF BATH AND LAUNDRY CHUTE PLUS MORE STORAGE. CAN HAVE STORAGE IN THE EAVES AS WELL.--------TO THE BASEMENT TO A GREAT FAMILY ROOM WITH A BAR, SPEAKERS WITH A SOUND SYSTEM, ANOTHER WATER HEATER IN A CLOSET. THERE IS A LAUNDRY ROOM WITH A 3/4 BATH AND LOTS OF STORAGE. THE LAST ROOM IN THE BASEMENT IS EITHER A BEDROOM, OFFICE OR COULD BE STORAGE OR EXERCISE ROOM. HAS LOTS OF STORAGE AND CLOSET. ----THE FURNACE IS ALSO LOCATED IN THIS AREA.