Incredible BRAND NEW home in the heart of Scottsbluff! Be the first homeowner in this 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home with upgraded features, walk in closets, main floor laundry, and open floor plan. The tankless water heater and mini split heating and cooling system offer affordable utilities. Let this new construction home make all your dreams come true! For a private tour call Cecilia today! 308-765-8762
3 Bedroom Home in Scottsbluff - $244,900
