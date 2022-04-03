3 Bedroom Home in Scottsbluff - $299,000

WONDERFUL ACREAGE BETWEEN SCOTTSBLUF AND LAKE MINATARE ON LAKE MINATARE ROAD. IT'S A THREE BEDROOM TWO BATH HOME WITH 15 ACRES OF FENCED GRASS. HOME HAS THREE LARGE BEDROOMS AND TWO UPDATED BATHROOMS, WOODBURNING FIREPLACE AND SOME OUT BUILDINGS. PROPERTY BOUNDRY LINES ARE TREE ROWS ON EAST AND WEST. POSSIBLE DEVELOPMENT POTENTIAL. THE PARCEL NUMBER FOR THE 15.54 ACRES IS 010041567. CALL TO TAKE THE TOUR!