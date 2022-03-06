WONDERFUL ACREAGE BETWEEN SCOTTSBLUF AND LAKE MINATARE ON LAKE MINATARE ROAD. IT'S A THREE BEDROOM TWO BATH HOME WITH 15 ACRES OF FENCED GRASS. HOME HAS THREE LARGE BEDROOMS AND TWO UPDATED BATHROOMS, WOODBURNING FIREPLACE AND SOME OUT BUILDINGS. PROPERTY BOUNDRY LINES ARE TREE ROWS ON EAST AND WEST. POSSIBLE DEVELOPMENT POTENTIAL. THE PARCEL NUMBER FOR THE 15.54 ACRES IS 010041567. CALL TO TAKE THE TOUR!
3 Bedroom Home in Scottsbluff - $364,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two Banner County officials and a county employee face charges after allegedly engaging in sexual acts and drinking alcohol at the Banner Coun…
Runza restaurants are coming to Wyoming, and Torrington will be one of the first places to get one.
Young Alexander Hessler and his family departed Norka, a German colony in western Russia, in 1906 with hopes to reach America. Many of those b…
Despite the Scottsbluff City Council’s decision to terminate Dustin Rief on Feb. 22, the City of Scottsbluff will be paying out funds to the e…
A dozen Panhandle attractions made the list of 70 stops on the 2022 Nebraska Passport Program this year. The list, which was released March 1,…
After months of discussion, the decision was unanimous: the former U.S. Bank ‘motor bank’ at 1650 Tenth St. in Gering will become the third Em…
'After a lot of consideration about my future goals,' Meyer leaves Husker volleyball to focus on track
"I was blessed with the opportunity to experience both sports, but I am very excited to pursue track and field for my final years as a Husker," Meyer said.
Authorities continue to investigate a rollover crash late Wednesday in which the circumstances remain unclear.
A total of 87 candidates across 34 races have filed as candidates in Scotts Bluff County. County Clerk Kelly Sides said the amount of people r…
Gering businessman Kent Ewing officially filed to run for mayor on Tuesday, citing a desire to promote the city. Ewing has been working in the…