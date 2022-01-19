 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Scottsbluff - $59,500

EXCELLENT RENTAL HISTORY AND TENANT HAD BEEN THERE LONG TERM. UPDATED KITCHEN CABINETS AND FLOORING. THERE'S A FORMAL DINING ROOM AND BASEMENT IS WHERE MECHANICALS ARE AND STORAGE WITH OUTSIDE ENTRANCE. NEW ROOF 7/2021 AND SOME NEW SIDING.

