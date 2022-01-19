EXCELLENT RENTAL HISTORY AND TENANT HAD BEEN THERE LONG TERM. UPDATED KITCHEN CABINETS AND FLOORING. THERE'S A FORMAL DINING ROOM AND BASEMENT IS WHERE MECHANICALS ARE AND STORAGE WITH OUTSIDE ENTRANCE. NEW ROOF 7/2021 AND SOME NEW SIDING.
3 Bedroom Home in Scottsbluff - $59,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will still be some time before authorities receive answers involving a human arm bone found by an area hunter, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff …
Two Panhandle law enforcement officers have submitted to voluntarily surrender their law enforcement credentials after arrests and convictions…
A Crawford woman and her daughter from Chadron were killed around 4:20 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, when their vehicle collided with another near …
'One of the darkest times of the pandemic': Nebraska hospital leaders share fears as COVID-19 positivity rate soars
As hospitalizations have spiked, the percentage of Nebraskans testing positive for COVID has skyrocketed from 11% to 27% -- a potential harbinger of more hospitalizations to come over the next month.
Initially, co-owner Joe Margheim wasn’t sure if he wanted the Flyover Brewery to serve food.
- Updated
For the first time in half a year, U.S. families on Friday are going without a monthly deposit from the child tax credit. A closer look at the impact.
Tonia Verbeck has always had an eye for antique and vintage items and a heart for local businesses. That’s why, five years ago, she decided to…
- Updated
He is no longer expected to attend NU this spring due to an academic snag, sources tell the Journal Star.
Skate Island owner Steve Anderson said the demolition was too painful to watch. “It’s heartbreaking.”
Nebraska Corn Board (NCB) and Nebraska Corn Growers Association (NeCGA) – collectively known as “Nebraska Corn” – are crying foul after resear…