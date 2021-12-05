EXCELLENT RENTAL HISTORY AND TENANT HAS BEEN THERE LONG TERM. UPDATED KITCHEN CABINETS AND FLOORING. THERE'S A FORMAL DINING ROOM AND BASEMENT IS WHERE MECHANICALS ARE AND STORAGE WITH OUTSIDE ENTRANCE. NEW ROOF 7/2021 AND PRESENT RENT IS $450.
3 Bedroom Home in Scottsbluff - $67,500
