GREAT LOCATION, COVERED FRONT DECK, UPDATED FRONT DOOR, LR HAS CEILING FAN, KITCHEN APPLIANCES STAY AND ALSO LEAVING THE FREEZER, WASHER AND DRYER AND WATER SOFTENER PURCHASE 2014. THERE IS A SHOWER OVER TUB AND TWO BR ON MAIN. THE HOME HAS HARDWOOD FLOORS REFINISHED. THERE ARE NEWER WINDOWS AND ELECTRICAL BOX HAS BEEN UPDATED. LARGE FAMILY ROOM IN BASEMENT WITH ANOTHER BEDROOM, A SHOWER, AND UTILITY ROOM. THERE IS LOTS OF STORAGE IN UTILITY ROOM. DOUBLE CAR GARAGE W/REMOTES, SMALL OPEN FRONT SHED BEHIND, WOOD AND CHAIN LINK FENCE. WELL IN THE GARAGE FOR THE YARD. READY FOR NEW OWNER. TAKE THE TOUR.
3 Bedroom Home in Scottsbluff - $87,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Scottsbluff man accused of sexually assaulting a paramedic student during training is scheduled to be tried on charges in August.
- Updated
After 10 years, the beating death of a Scottsbluff man remains unsolved. Even after all this time, Scottsbluff Police are hopeful someone will…
- Updated
Mitchell teen Jadyn Wetherington was crowned Miss Scotts Bluff County Fair Queen at the Scotts Bluff County Fair Scholarship Pageant on Saturday.
- Updated
Jamie Rose Chen has been named fourth runner-up at the Miss America's Outstanding Teen competition.
A passerby found the SUV crashed in a ditch on North 270th Avenue on Saturday night.
The Star-Herald editorial team has new members and changes to positions.
- Updated
Center Avenue in Mitchell was lined with people Saturday as the Scotts Bluff County Fair Parade was held.
- Updated
The Platte Valley Companies hosted a block party at its Scottsbluff campus on Thursday to celebrate a pair of monumental milestones.
Former employees describe being berated by Raymond winery operator; guests document yelling and threats
- Updated
Dispatch records and comments from former employees indicate the disputes involving the WindCrest Winery's operator date back for several weeks.
- Updated
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services could be relocating its Gering offices. The state opened requests for proposals Wednesday morning in Lincoln as it considers its options.