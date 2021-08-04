3 Bedroom Home in Scottsbluff - $87,500

GREAT LOCATION, COVERED FRONT DECK, UPDATED FRONT DOOR, LR HAS CEILING FAN, KITCHEN APPLIANCES STAY AND ALSO LEAVING THE FREEZER, WASHER AND DRYER AND WATER SOFTENER PURCHASE 2014. THERE IS A SHOWER OVER TUB AND TWO BR ON MAIN. THE HOME HAS HARDWOOD FLOORS REFINISHED. THERE ARE NEWER WINDOWS AND ELECTRICAL BOX HAS BEEN UPDATED. LARGE FAMILY ROOM IN BASEMENT WITH ANOTHER BEDROOM, A SHOWER, AND UTILITY ROOM. THERE IS LOTS OF STORAGE IN UTILITY ROOM. DOUBLE CAR GARAGE W/REMOTES, SMALL OPEN FRONT SHED BEHIND, WOOD AND CHAIN LINK FENCE. WELL IN THE GARAGE FOR THE YARD. READY FOR NEW OWNER. TAKE THE TOUR.