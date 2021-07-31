4 Bedroom Home in Gering - $138,000

AWESOME CURB APPEAL, FRONT YARD IS LANDSCAPED READY FOR SPRING WEATHER TO GREEN IT UP; ROUNDED DOOR TO ENTRY. FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM, LAMINENT FLOORING THROUGHOUT MAIN; FORMAL DINING ROOM; KITCHEN HAS UPDATED COUNTERS; NICE CABINETS-ONE WITH GLASS FRONT; DEEP KITCHEN SINK; MICROWAVE ABOVE OVEN/RANGE; LOTS OF WINDOWS FOR BRIGHT CHEERY KITCHEN; THERE IS A HALF BATH OFF THE KITCHEN. THERE IS A BEDROOM ON THE MAIN. THERE IS A CLOTHES CHUTE TO THE BASEMENT. THERE ARE CEILING FANS IN THE LIVING ROOM AND THE BEDROOM. NICE WOODEN STAIRS TO UPPER LEVEL. BEDROOM ON THE EAST SIDE WITH TWO CLOSETS-ONE MIRRORED WITH A CEILING FAN AND THE WEST BEDROOM COULD HAVE HARDWOOD FLOORS BUT WOULD NEED SOME WORK. THERE IS A FULL BATHROOM ON THE UPPER LEVEL. CLOTHES CHUTE TO THE BASEMENT. STAIRS TO BASEMENT WITH ELECTRICAL BOX AND TIMER ON THE WALL AT THE LANDING, BACK DOOR, THEN DOWN TO THE BASEMENT. THERE IS A BEDROOM OFF TO THE RIGHT WITH MIRRORED CLOSET DOORS. HUGE FAMILY ROOM. THERE IS A DOUBLE DOOR TO THE MECHANICALS. THERE IS A 3/4 BATH IN THE BASEMENT WITH LOTS OF STORAGE IN THE HALLWAY TO THE LAUNDRY ROOM. THE ENCLOSED CARPORT IS OPEN TO THE DETACHED DOUBLE GARAGE. THERE IS A GARAGE DOOR OPENER AND DRIVE THROUGH TO THE ALLEY. CONVENIENT SO YOU BACKING UP TO STREET UNLESS YOU PREFER. THE ARCHES IN THE BACKYARD ARE VERY UNIQUE. THERE IS UGS TO ASSIST WITH YARD. THE BRICK EXTERIOR IS HELPFUL FOR MAINTENANCE.