All remodeled and updated home, ready for a new buyer, WNHO is seller, needs to be owner occupied and buyer income qualified at 120% of median Income. Chart is in associated documents. To apply for WNHO Grant for closing costs call 308-632-2833
4 Bedroom Home in Gering - $138,500
