This darling home is move in ready! Brand new windows throughout. Garden level basement with large windows bringing in lots of light. You'll fall in love with the beautifully landscaped back yard featuring tons of perennials for year after year enjoyment! Custom kitchen countertops. Don't miss out on this one!
4 Bedroom Home in Gering - $169,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Scottsbluff man accused of sexually assaulting a paramedic student during training is scheduled to be tried on charges in August.
- Updated
After 10 years, the beating death of a Scottsbluff man remains unsolved. Even after all this time, Scottsbluff Police are hopeful someone will…
- Updated
When the Journal Star wrote about the effort in 2014, Newport had raised $117,000. Then their total grew by nearly $70,000, much of that from strangers who read the story.
- Updated
Mitchell teen Jadyn Wetherington was crowned Miss Scotts Bluff County Fair Queen at the Scotts Bluff County Fair Scholarship Pageant on Saturday.
Q. Can you have a boat, camper, trailer parked on the street if it is not hooked up to any kind of vehicle? Can expired plates or non-running …
- Updated
As a sophomore last year, Bridgeport's Ruthie Loomis-Goltl began to see her hard work pay off when she started getting noticed by NCAA Division I programs.
With a career goal to become an author, Scottsbluff High School freshman Marlowe Osborn is gaining experience, having one of her poems publish…
- Updated
Jamie Rose Chen has been named fourth runner-up at the Miss America's Outstanding Teen competition.
Only 10 years ago, Maggie Malone had never competed in javelin. Now, she has a chance at calling herself the best in the world.
- Updated
The Platte Valley Companies hosted a block party at its Scottsbluff campus on Thursday to celebrate a pair of monumental milestones.