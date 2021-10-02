 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Gering - $169,900

lovely location, updated home with newer windows, 3 bedrooms on main floor, features a large deck with a retractable awning overlooking a beautiful large backyard all fenced in with mature trees that provide lots of shade in the summer.

