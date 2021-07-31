BEAUTIFUL UPDATED FOUR BEDROOM THREE BATH HOME IN A GREAT LOCATION. WONDERFUL SUNROOM TO ENJOY YOUR MORNING COFFEE! THIS HOME IS MOVE-IN READY AND RIGHT ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE PARK. UNBELIEVEABLE THREE CAR GARAGEFOR ALL YOUR TOYS. THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE! LOCKBOX IS ON THE SOUTH SIDE REAR DOOR.
4 Bedroom Home in Gering - $180,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Scottsbluff man accused of sexually assaulting a paramedic student during training is scheduled to be tried on charges in August.
Only 10 years ago, Maggie Malone had never competed in javelin. Now, she has a chance at calling herself the best in the world.
- Updated
When the Journal Star wrote about the effort in 2014, Newport had raised $117,000. Then their total grew by nearly $70,000, much of that from strangers who read the story.
Q. Can you have a boat, camper, trailer parked on the street if it is not hooked up to any kind of vehicle? Can expired plates or non-running …
- Updated
After 10 years, the beating death of a Scottsbluff man remains unsolved. Even after all this time, Scottsbluff Police are hopeful someone will…
- Updated
As a sophomore last year, Bridgeport's Ruthie Loomis-Goltl began to see her hard work pay off when she started getting noticed by NCAA Division I programs.
Two-and-a-half-year-old River Corbit of Gering loves to play with his two older sisters, whether that is jumping on the trampoline, building p…
With a career goal to become an author, Scottsbluff High School freshman Marlowe Osborn is gaining experience, having one of her poems publish…
- Updated
A former Gering City Councilman accused of child abuse charges has pleaded to charges in Scotts Bluff County Court.
Scottsbluff Police arrested a 20-year-old Scottsbluff man on a charges after he struck a sign in a rollover Thursday.