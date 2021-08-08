 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Gering - $182,000

4 Bedroom Home in Gering - $182,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Gering - $182,000

Ready for those summer bonfires? This property has it all! 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with 2 living rooms. Walk out patio on the ground level and additional deck off of the kitchen upstairs. Gas firepit surrounded on 3 sides to help cut down on those Nebraska winds. You will not want to miss out on this home on the south side of Gering!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nebraska State trooper Nicholas Goodwin dies
Crime

Nebraska State trooper Nicholas Goodwin dies

The Nebraska State Patrol has released that Trooper Nicholas Goodwin died Thursday. Goodwin was found early Thursday afternoon inside his patrol vehicle, outside the NSP office in Scottsbluff, with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News