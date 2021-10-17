 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Gering - $209,000

Lovely well maintained home, 2 blocks to the high school, next to the walking path on U Street, home has had updated windows, heating and air conditioning, new water line in 2019, privacy fenced in yard with pond and koi fish, covered patio and area for hot tub

