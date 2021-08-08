4 Bedroom Home in Gering - $210,000

Very well maintained ranch home on a corner lot with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath on the main floor. Home also features a full basement with a possible 4th bedroom(non-conforming) or office, family room with wood burning fireplace, laundry room and 3/4 bath. Home has spacious oversized 2+ car garage, fenced yard, dog run and covered back patio great for entertaining. Lots of storage and updates!! Home owners would like to sell furnished! Attached in associated documents is a list of everything available for sale with home and list for potential buyers to purchase. Home has an exterior security system excluded from sale. Drapes in bedrooms excluded from sale.