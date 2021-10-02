 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Gering - $249,500

Modern, one of a kind, location, and size – this house has it all! 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom is located on a large corner lot with park located right out the back door. This sunken kitchen is full of modern and unique style. Master suite with private bathroom including double shower heads. Lots of space, open layout, and natural bright lighting. House was renovated between 2019-2021.

