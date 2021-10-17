4 Bedroom Home in Gering - $349,000

Spacious open floor plan with a formal sitting room, formal dining area, Kitchen opens out to the great room which overlooks Hole #10 on the Monument Shadows Golf Course. Master suite separate from other bedrooms with his and hers walk-in closet, 5 piece master bathroom includes a jetted tub, walk-in shower and double sinks. Game room in basement set up and additional 2 bedrooms and a bathroom. additional 1000SF of unfinished area to complete to your desire. Beautiful views from front and backyard, large deck off of great room as well as the master suite. Custom built home all brick plus additional garage for your golf cart and other toys. Large oversized 2 car garage as well.