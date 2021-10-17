Spacious open floor plan with a formal sitting room, formal dining area, Kitchen opens out to the great room which overlooks Hole #10 on the Monument Shadows Golf Course. Master suite separate from other bedrooms with his and hers walk-in closet, 5 piece master bathroom includes a jetted tub, walk-in shower and double sinks. Game room in basement set up and additional 2 bedrooms and a bathroom. additional 1000SF of unfinished area to complete to your desire. Beautiful views from front and backyard, large deck off of great room as well as the master suite. Custom built home all brick plus additional garage for your golf cart and other toys. Large oversized 2 car garage as well.
4 Bedroom Home in Gering - $349,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Q. Are 4-wheelers allowed to be driven on public streets without plates or the rider wearing helmets?
- Updated
Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman identified a Scottsbluff woman who drowned in the North Platte River.
Sixty-five soldiers with the Nebraska Army National Guard’s 1057th Military Police Company will mark a year-long deployment Friday. Major General Daryl L. Bohac, adjutant general for the Nebraska National Guard will speak at send-off ceremonies.
- Updated
Two people were transported to Box Butte General Hospital after being injured in a crash on the overpass at Berea Tuesday.
- Updated
A mother hugged her soldier son, sniffling and wiping away tears as she held his arm and he sang “The Army Song.” A father shared smiles and k…
- Updated
Scottsbluff Police Officer Ron Wilson went into law enforcement to make a difference in people’s lives.
- Updated
A new kind of advocacy group has formed among Gering parents to advocate against mask mandates following a 14-day masking of the Gering High S…
During the three-minute pursuit that reached speeds of 110 mph, a handgun was tossed out of the Jeep's window. Eventually, the vehicle came to a stop, and troopers were able to take the occupants into custody.
- Updated
Renee Mottaz’s toddler daughter Isabella was climbing on her one day in the spring of 2019 when she stepped on her chest, and it was painful. …
Citizens of Scottsbluff, it is time to pay attention.