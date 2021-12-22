***CASH OFFERS ONLY*** PROPERTY SOLD "AS IS" "NO INSPECTIONS" All offers must be submitted by the Buyer's agent via the RES.NET Agent Portal. If your offer is accepted, you agree to be responsible for an offer submission technology fee of $150.00. The fee will be included on the closing disclosure and paid at the closing of the transaction. To submit your buyer's offer, simply click the link below. If you already have a RES.NET Agent account, you will be prompted to log in. If not, you will be prompted to create an account. To begin, click or paste this link into your web browser: https://agent.res.net/Offers.aspx?-1729591
4 Bedroom Home in Minatare - $25,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two people were injured and two families were displaced in two separate fires on Wednesday.
- Updated
A Bayard man killed by a Morrill County Sheriff’s deputy in a June 28 shooting charged at officers with a weed whacker as they tried to arrest…
- Updated
Gering High School Principal Rocky Schneider was placed on administrative leave on Monday, Dec. 6, according to a letter that was sent out to …
The boy's mother and stepfather signed a safety plan that said they would not allow him to be alone and unsupervised with his siblings. "The system failed," the Douglas County attorney said.
After a roughly 20-minute closed-session discussion, the Gering School Board unanimously voted to extend Superintendent Nicole Regan’s contrac…
Nebraska couple just finished building sheep barn Wednesday morning. Wind blew it apart Wednesday afternoon.
“It was very sad when I drove down the drive and the sheds were flattened, vehicles were smashed, windows broken out, sheep running all over," daughter Tonya Brester said. “It was just sickening!”
- Updated
The contraband was found in the tires of a Chevrolet Trailblazer — one of eight cars hauled by a trailer that was headed east on Interstate 80, according to the Seward County Sheriff's Office.
The first wedding of Scottsbluff almost didn't happen.
A previously jammed shotgun had been left in the backseat of the pickup when it triggered while the owner was inside the store.
The Scottsbluff Public Schools issued an alert to families spurred by social media rumors Thursday.