4 Bedroom Home in Minatare - $29,900

All offers must be submitted by the Buyer's agent via the RES.NET Agent Portal. If your offer is accepted, you agree to be responsible for an offer submission technology fee of $150.00. The fee will be included on the closing disclosure and paid at the closing of the transaction. To submit your buyer's offer, simply click the link below. If you already have a RES.NET Agent account, you will be prompted to log in. If not, you will be prompted to create an account. To begin, click or paste this link into your web browser: https://agent.res.net/Offers.aspx?-1729591