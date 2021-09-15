All offers must be submitted by the Buyer's agent via the RES.NET Agent Portal. If your offer is accepted, you agree to be responsible for an offer submission technology fee of $150.00. The fee will be included on the closing disclosure and paid at the closing of the transaction. To submit your buyer's offer, simply click the link below. If you already have a RES.NET Agent account, you will be prompted to log in. If not, you will be prompted to create an account. To begin, click or paste this link into your web browser: https://agent.res.net/Offers.aspx?-1729591
4 Bedroom Home in Minatare - $32,900
Mario Blanco, 44, of Gering, is sought on a charge of first-degree sexual assault on a child, a Class IB felony, according to Scotts Bluff County Court documents.
After having to forfeit the first two games of the season, Kimball High School won't be seeing Friday Night Lights the rest of the year.
The site of the Hotel 21 had been through a few changes over the decades, going from an icehouse to a salvage shop to the luxury hotel it is now. A floral shop, Shelby Lynn Floral Design, is also located in the hotel.
Though public health officials cited CDC recommendations and local case levels for advocating for masks in the school district, a Regional West physician, and some parents, argued for optional masking.
Scottsbluff Police arrested a Scottsbluff man after neighbors reporting hearing a woman screaming and police discovered a woman who reported h…
One of the state’s top expert on COVID-19 opined that case levels in Scotts Bluff County and western Nebraska are likely higher than numbers b…
The Scottsbluff Public Schools Board of Education decided Wednesday morning to cancel the special meeting slated for Wednesday evening, in whi…
Q. Are teenagers allowed to drive to football games if they have a school permit?
After winning in a playoff hole on Friday, Sept. 10, Emily Krzyzanowski wins the Gering Invite by four strokes.
In his obituary, DeMonia's family urged people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.