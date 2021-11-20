Take a look at this completely updated home featuring 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. Don't miss out on this home sitting on 2 city oversized lots with 1 car detached garage with new garage door opener and dreamy 28x40 shop located directly behind home on the additional lot. Mature trees make it a shady place to relax. Deck off the back of the home with access from the bedroom. Home has updated plumbing with pex and pvc pipes. Electrical panel updated with new wiring throughout the home. Sewer line was hydro jetted and line found to be in good condition. Furnace recently inspected and serviced. Check out the beautiful custom tile work in main floor bathroom.
4 Bedroom Home in Mitchell - $189,900
