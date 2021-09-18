 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mitchell - $325,000

GREAT LOCATION OFF OF 4 LANE & SUNFLOWER ROAD. IMMACULATE HOME W/TILED ENTRY WAY, FRENCH DOORS TO FORMAL DINING ROOM, TILED KITCHEN W/ALL THE APPLIANCES. LAUNDRY IS ON THE MAIN & DOOR TO 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. MASTER BEDROOM IS ON THE MAIN, CEILING FANS, UPSTAIRS HAS OPEN AREA W/WINDOW SEAT, 2 BEDROOMS EACH W/WINDOW SEATS & DOOR T STORAGE IN THE EAVES W/GOOD HEIGHT. BATHROOMS HAVE SHOWER OVER TUB, TILED AND IN GOOD CONDITION. BASEMENT HAS A HUGE FR FOR POOL TABLE. ALSO A ROOM USED FOR EXERCISE AND ANOTHER BR. BEDROOM CURRENTLY USED AS AN OFFICE W/EGRESS WINDOWS. LARGE SHOP 53X36 W/E & S DOOR, INSULATED, HEATERS & WINDOW A/C W/STAIRS TO LOFT. ANOTHER DETACHED GARAGE & GARDEN SHED. PRIVACY FENCE AROUND BACKYARD & DECK OFF THE KITCHEN, UGS, & MATURE TREES. VERY GOOD MAINTENANCE TO THIS PROPERTY. CALL TO TAKE THE TOUR!!

