4 Bedroom Home in Scottsbluff - $105,000

Darling bugalo on a corner lot with fenced in back yard and charming garden area with raised beds. Basement bedrooms are both conforming. New carpet just installed on main floor and most all windows have been updated. Spacious oversized two car garage. This house is move-in ready, so call and make your appointment to see right away!

