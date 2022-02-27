 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Scottsbluff - $129,900

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Scottsbluff - $129,900

GOOD LOCATION, CLEAN HOME READY FOR NEW OWNER. LARGE ROOMS BOTH UP AND DOWN. LARGE KITCHEN HAS DINING AREA. BASEMENT BEDROOMS ARE NON-CONFORMING. LOT DOES NOT GO TO THE ALLEY. THERE IS A FENCE WHERE THE BOUNDARY IS LOCATED FOR THIS HOME.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lady Bearcats lose heartbreaker

Lady Bearcats lose heartbreaker

The Scottsbluff girls' basketball team lost a close game to the Waverly Vikings in the Class B-3 District Final on Friday, giving the Bearcats their first loss since Jan. 15.

Bearcats head to State

Bearcats head to State

The Scottsbluff boys basketball team punched their ticket to the state tournament after defeating Seward on Saturday in the B-3 District Final.

Commissioners commit to sports

Commissioners commit to sports

The Scotts Bluff County commissioners gave the green light for renovations to the Landers Memorial Soccer Complex at their Tuesday meeting.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News