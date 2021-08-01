 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Scottsbluff - $139,900

4 Bedroom Home in Scottsbluff - $139,900

4 Bedroom Home in Scottsbluff - $139,900

Great corner property with 4 BR/2 bath--large living room, dining room, full finished basement, new roof with 50 year shingles, new tile in kitchen and both bathrooms. Lots of built in closets/dressers. Basement has two bedroom, family room and a kitchenette. Make an appointment to see it today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News