THIS 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IS READY FOR A NEW OWNER! HARDWOOD FLOORS REFINISHED, UPDATED KITCHEN, FORMAL DR W/SLIDING DOOR TO DECK, ALL APPLIANCES STAY, TOYS WILL FIT IN 2 CAR TANDEM GARAGE PLUS UGS FOR YARD. THIS IS A MUST SEE!!
4 Bedroom Home in Scottsbluff - $149,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Authorities arrested a Scottsbluff Police officer who is accused of assaulting his wife during a confrontation at their home Tuesday.
Scottsbluff Police are investigating a collision that occurred on Highway 26 Wednesday morning in which one man was injured.
- Updated
A former softball coach has been sentenced to jail on charges of taking illicit photos and videos of women and girls.
- Updated
Just short of two months after the Finishline Café temporarily closed, its owners will reopen the community restaurant.
- Updated
Firefighters from three departments are battling a wildfire in Terrytown Tuesday afternoon.
- Updated
The city of Scottsbluff’s LB840 Application Review Committee approved motions for funding requests from two local businesses. Their goal is to…
- Updated
One woman living at a Scottsbluff motel has been displaced after a fire early Sunday morning.
- Updated
After serving a sentence in England, he was released and settled briefly in Blair before he landed in state regional centers in Norfolk and Lincoln.
- Updated
Q. Are you supposed to put tree branch trimmings and leaves in the yard waste container or is it just for grass?
Cleanup is underway after a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train derailed near Morrill County.