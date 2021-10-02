 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Scottsbluff - $149,500

THIS 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IS READY FOR A NEW OWNER! HARDWOOD FLOORS REFINISHED, UPDATED KITCHEN, FORMAL DR W/SLIDING DOOR TO DECK, ALL APPLIANCES STAY, TOYS WILL FIT IN 2 CAR TANDEM GARAGE PLUS UGS FOR YARD. THIS IS A MUST SEE!!

