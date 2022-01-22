4 Bedroom Home in Scottsbluff - $150,000

USDA Rural Development Opportunity! Experience the dream of homeownership in the spacious bungalow a few blocks to the Bluffs Middle School & Lincoln Heights Elementary. Inspection was performed on the house already and the sellers will have all of the repairs necessary for the USDA Rural Development program done before closing! Close to downtown amenities and new heating/cooling with ductwork in 2020. It has 3 bedrooms upstairs with a big living room and 1 nonconforming bedroom downstairs. Enough room for a toy room and small man cave or art room. Laundry is downstairs, refrigerator, dryer, washer & oven stay with the house. Great location move-in ready