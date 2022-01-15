Within walking distance to the middle school & Lincoln Heights Elementary School. Close to downtown amenities and new heating/cooling with ductwork in 2020. It has 3 bedrooms upstairs with a big living room and 1 nonconforming bedroom downstairs. Enough room for a toy room and small man cave or art room. Laundry is downstairs, refrigerator, dryer, washer & oven stay with the house.
4 Bedroom Home in Scottsbluff - $155,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will still be some time before authorities receive answers involving a human arm bone found by an area hunter, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff …
Two Panhandle law enforcement officers have submitted to voluntarily surrender their law enforcement credentials after arrests and convictions…
Police have arrested and charged a man who said he had been the victim of a drive-by shooting in November. Court documents reveal that the sho…
- Updated
"How do we create the most physical football team in the Midwest?" Husker AD Trev Alberts asks. "Just start there." Sounds like a plan. A realistic one.
As the Panhandle recovers from last week’s snowstorm, residents can take solace in the fact that it is far from the worst the area has experie…
A jury has acquitted a former Nebraska state trooper on a charge that he deprived a motorist’s rights when he slammed the butt of an AR-15 into the drunk man’s head.
- Updated
For the first time in half a year, U.S. families on Friday are going without a monthly deposit from the child tax credit. A closer look at the impact.
Sarah Nelson Torsiello had worked for the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services for more than 18 years, starting in August 2003. The department announced her arrest and resignation late Tuesday night.
After narrowing down applicants during a special meeting on Jan. 5, the Morrill Public Schools Board of Education will interview Barry Schaeff…
About two hours after the crash, the driver's preliminary breath test was .156 — nearly double the legal limit.