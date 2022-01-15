 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Scottsbluff - $155,000

Within walking distance to the middle school & Lincoln Heights Elementary School. Close to downtown amenities and new heating/cooling with ductwork in 2020. It has 3 bedrooms upstairs with a big living room and 1 nonconforming bedroom downstairs. Enough room for a toy room and small man cave or art room. Laundry is downstairs, refrigerator, dryer, washer & oven stay with the house.

