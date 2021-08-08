 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Scottsbluff - $155,000

4 Bedroom Home in Scottsbluff - $155,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Scottsbluff - $155,000

GOOD LOCATION, LOTS BRS W/BONUS WALK-IN CLOSET W/BSMT BR. CLOSE TO COLLEGE, MAIN TRAVEL STREET, AND CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS. LG LIVING ROOM WITH LARGE WEST WINDOW. DINING AREA AT THE END OF THE KITCHEN W/NICE CABINETS AND WITH NEWER APPLIANCES, UPDATED FURNACE, A/C AND WH IN 2021.----- FULL BATH ON THE MAIN AND 3/4 IN THE BASEMENT. 3 BDS ON THE MAIN AND LARGE BR IN BASEMENT.------ LAUNDRY ROOM HAS SPACE FOR STORAGE AND MECHANICAL ROOM ALSO HAS ADDITIONAL SPACE FOR STORAGE. MECHANICAL ROOM ALSO HAS THE WATER SOFTENER----GARAGE ATTACHED HAS GARAGE DOOR OPENER W/REMOTE, YARD HAS A PRIVACY FENCE, UGS W/TIMER AND STORAGE SHED. PATIO IN BACK FOR AFTERNOON SHADE.--- MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY TO TAKE THE TOUR.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nebraska State trooper Nicholas Goodwin dies
Crime

Nebraska State trooper Nicholas Goodwin dies

The Nebraska State Patrol has released that Trooper Nicholas Goodwin died Thursday. Goodwin was found early Thursday afternoon inside his patrol vehicle, outside the NSP office in Scottsbluff, with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News