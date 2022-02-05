THIS FOUR BEDROOM TWO BATH HOME IS IN A GREAT LOCATION! IT HAS BEEN COMPLETELY REMODELED WITH NEW ELECTRICAL, PLUMBING, KITCHEN WINDOWS, FLOORING, STUCCO, AND NEW ROOF IN 2019. THE REALTOR IS RELATED TO THE SELLER.
4 Bedroom Home in Scottsbluff - $157,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the first time in more than five years, Minatare is home to a grocery store. A new Dollar General opened on Sunday, Jan. 23 at 130910 Ston…
This week marked the official start of tax season. Unfortunately, tax filers everywhere can expect a frustrating process and potential lengthy…
Three Bearcat football players and one basketball player sign to play at their respective colleges.
The Tangled Tumbleweed at 1823 Ave. A in Scottsbluff has the name and rustic interior of an old west-style establishment. Its menu is a more g…
Old Man Winter Keeps Groundhog Day in the Ground! We are canceling “Groundhog Day” on Wednesday, February 2nd at the Historic Midwest Theater,…
Nebraska probation officer accused of lying about relationship with former client, alleged assailant
A Nebraska probation officer who reported being kidnapped, robbed and assaulted in December is being accused of lying about the incident, and reportedly was instead in a relationship with her alleged attacker.
The city of Bayard has been without a grocery store for the last 11 months. When Bayard Grocery owner Gary Moenning retired last March, nobody…
GERING - The Gering Fire Department held its annual W.H. Templar Awards Ceremony on Jan. 21, when we honor length of service, top responders a…
Mayor Jim Bulkley said the project will set Columbus apart from other communities. “It allows us to grow and bring people to town and offer things that we have never had before.”
It’s no secret that the coronavirus pandemic heavily affected schools and disrupted the learning process. Now, there is additional data that s…