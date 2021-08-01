GOOD LOCATION, LOTS BRS W/BONUS WALK-IN CLOSET W/BSMT BR. CLOSE TO COLLEGE, MAIN TRAVEL STREET, AND CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS. LG LIVING ROOM WITH LARGE WEST WINDOW. DINING AREA AT THE END OF THE KITCHEN W/NICE CABINETS AND WITH NEWER APPLIANCES, UPDATED FURNACE, A/C AND WH IN 2021.----- FULL BATH ON THE MAIN AND 3/4 IN THE BASEMENT. 3 BDS ON THE MAIN AND LARGE BR IN BASEMENT.------ LAUNDRY ROOM HAS SPACE FOR STORAGE AND MECHANICAL ROOM ALSO HAS ADDITIONAL SPACE FOR STORAGE. MECHANICAL ROOM ALSO HAS THE WATER SOFTENER----GARAGE ATTACHED HAS GARAGE DOOR OPENER W/REMOTE, YARD HAS A PRIVACY FENCE, UGS W/TIMER AND STORAGE SHED. PATIO IN BACK FOR AFTERNOON SHADE.--- MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY TO TAKE THE TOUR.
4 Bedroom Home in Scottsbluff - $160,000
