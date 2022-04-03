 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Scottsbluff - $162,400

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Scottsbluff - $162,400

This house was redone from inside to the outside, Walking up to the front is a brand new railing, new siding, new windows, new roof, walk into a newly remodeled 4 Bedrooms, including Egress Windows installed. newer carpet, flooring, new pex plumbing throughout, new heating/cooling system, new doors, new kitchen, Exterior new siding, new roof, all remodeling was completed in 2020. Low Maintenance exterior, to keep house bills down, Energy Efficient home. Cannot build this home for this price! Cozy and oversized garage as well. 1344 Total Living area, BASEMENT BEDROOMS HAVE EGRESS WINDOWS. Should not have any maintenance issues for several years. Buying almost like a brand new home. Seller willing to add a portable dishwasher with acceptable offer!

