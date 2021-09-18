 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Scottsbluff - $165,000

Beautiful new updates that compliment the originality of this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. If you are looking for a unique corner property that has been well taken care of, you do not want to miss out on this house! 48 hr notice required.

