4 Bedroom Home in Scottsbluff - $178,000

THIS IS A VERY UNIQUE PROPERTY. IT HAS BEEN CONVERTED TO AN APARTMENT UP AND DOWN, EACH HAS A UTILITY HOOKUP, KITCHEN AND SEPARATE ENTRANCES. IT COULD EASILY BE CONVERTED BACK TO A SINGLE FAMILY UNIT. THE STUCCO/BRICK EXTERIOR IS EASY MAINTENANCE WITH NEWER ROOF. HAS A 24 X 24 CONCRETE SLAB FOR AN ADDITIONAL BUILDING IF BUYER DESIRES, FENCED YARD AND GREAT PATIO AREA. THE INTERIOR HAS HAD GREAT CARE AND UPGRADES. NICE AND CLEAN WITH MANY UPDATES INCLUDING WINDOWS. SELLERS HAVE ATTACHED IN ASSOCIATED DOCS ALL THE UPGRADES TO THIS PROPERTY. TAKE THE TOUR TO APPRCIATE WHAT THIS HOME HAS TO OFFER.

