4 Bedroom Home in Scottsbluff - $179,900

Jamie Meisner has owned The Mixing Bowl Cafe in Gering for a little over eight years now. Over time, it has expanded to become a premier dinin…
A Crawford woman and her daughter from Chadron were killed around 4:20 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, when their vehicle collided with another near …
'One of the darkest times of the pandemic': Nebraska hospital leaders share fears as COVID-19 positivity rate soars
As hospitalizations have spiked, the percentage of Nebraskans testing positive for COVID has skyrocketed from 11% to 27% -- a potential harbinger of more hospitalizations to come over the next month.
It will still be some time before authorities receive answers involving a human arm bone found by an area hunter, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff …
Panhandle public health officials are seeing a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, particularly among youth age groups, over the past week.
Initially, co-owner Joe Margheim wasn’t sure if he wanted the Flyover Brewery to serve food.
Gretna’s Class A football championship has been vacated by the NSAA board after the school was determined to have used an ineligible player.
Most people think of food trucks being a summer time gig, but four vendors braved the January cold to provide sustenance for high school speec…
Scottsbluff Public Schools announced Wednesday Lukas Benzel will succeed Laurie Bahl as principal at Longfellow Elementary for the upcoming 20…
The Scotts Bluff County board of commissioners held a long and diversified meeting on Tuesday, resulting in relatively few decisions but plent…