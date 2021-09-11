THIS FOUR BEDROOM TWO BATH HOME IS WELL MAINTAINED AND IS A PERFECT FAMILY HOME! IT'S CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, AND PARKS. ALL BRICK HOME WITH BEAUTIFUL YARD AND UGS. MOVE IN WITH YOUR GARDEN ALREADY THERE! THERE'S A LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH LAMINATE FLOOR. LARGE FAMILY ROOM IN THE BASEMENT. THE BEDROOMS IN THE BASEMENT ARE NON-CONFORMING. CALL TO TAKE THE TOUR!
4 Bedroom Home in Scottsbluff - $192,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
After having to forfeit the first two games of the season, Kimball High School won't be seeing Friday Night Lights the rest of the year.
- Updated
Three area young adults are now donning blue police uniforms as they follow the legacies of their fathers and other relatives in law enforcement.
A judge sentenced the man to the equivalent of 42 to 52 years in prison for repeatedly wrapping a scarf around a 2-year-old’s neck and hanging her several times as she lost consciousness. David Coleman also videotaped the abuse.
Luis Carranza-Andrade was arrested without incident at Lake Mac’s Marina Landing based on a tip from federal authorities, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office in Sterling said.
“We are feeling compassion fatigue,” said Val Perez, a registered nurse at Nebraska Medicine. “The patients have become a lot more demanding, and angry. And a lot of my colleagues are angry that we’re still doing this."
- Updated
The Scottsbluff City Council appointed a new member at the end of its Sept. 7 meeting. Out of 11 applicants, Selina Lerma was nominated by May…
- Updated
Madi Schlaepfer, of Gering, starting collegiate golf career off well helping her team claim the team title at its season opening tournament.
- Updated
“I went over there and the deer had the park employee on the ground,” Park Supervisor Lyle Minshull said. “He was controlling the deer, but the deer did get the employee a couple of times (with his antlers).”
- Updated
A Gering man faces charges after being accused of exposing himself to a teen girl at a Gering business.
- Updated
Despite heavy opposition from concerned parents and community members, the Goshen County School District No. 1 board of trustees passed a mand…