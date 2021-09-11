 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Scottsbluff - $192,000

THIS FOUR BEDROOM TWO BATH HOME IS WELL MAINTAINED AND IS A PERFECT FAMILY HOME! IT'S CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, AND PARKS. ALL BRICK HOME WITH BEAUTIFUL YARD AND UGS. MOVE IN WITH YOUR GARDEN ALREADY THERE! THERE'S A LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH LAMINATE FLOOR. LARGE FAMILY ROOM IN THE BASEMENT. THE BEDROOMS IN THE BASEMENT ARE NON-CONFORMING. CALL TO TAKE THE TOUR!

