4-H Macramé Workshop

Box Butte County 4-H has started hosting monthly workshops covering a variety of topics. In January, the topic is Macramé rainbow key chains. This workshop will be held on January 23 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Extension Office. The fee for this workshop is $10. These workshops are open to any youth member ages 8 and above, the do not have to be 4-H members. Please contact the Nebraska Extension Office at (308) 762-5616 prior to January 20th.
