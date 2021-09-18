THIS IS AN ELEGANT HOME READY FOR A NEW OWNER. FRONT DOOR HAS ENTRY WAY WITH UPDATED FRONT DOOR TO FAMILY ROOM WITH PELLET STOVE AND FORM DINING AREA.--FORMAL LIVING ROOM IS NICE AND BRIGHT. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH EAT IN AREA HAS ALL THE APPLIANCES. MAIN FLOOR HAS QUALITY LAMINATE FLOORING. MASTER BEDROOM IS ON THE MAIN AND THERE IS A HUGE BATHROOM WITH TILED FLOOR AND UPDATED VANITY. YOU WILL ENJOY THE LARGE AREA IN EACH ROOM. --THE HOME HAS BEAUTIFUL ORIGINAL WOODWORK INCLUDING THE POCKET DOORS. THERE IS AN ENTRY WAY TO THE BACK DOOR. ----THE ELEGANT STAIRWAY TAKES YOU TO THE SECOND LEVEL WITH TWO BEDROOMS AND 3/4 BATHROOM. AMPLE CLOSET SPACE AND LAMINATE FLOORING. ----THE BASEMENT HAS A POTENTIAL KITCHEN-BEAUTY SALON-10'11 X 19'9.---CRAFT ROOM AREA IS 12'6 X 24'5. ENJOY ANOTHER FAMILY ROOM 22'11 X 19'2 PLUS ANOTHER BEDROOM. LAUNDRY ROOM HAS LOTS OF CABINETS PLUS AN OUTSIDE ACCESS WITH THE JETTED TUB IN A HUGE BATHROOM ALL TILED FLOORING.
5 Bedroom Home in Bayard - $169,500
