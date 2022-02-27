5 Bedroom Home in Bayard - $209,000

Nestled in on corner lot, this Main Street Bayard home beams inside and out with years of pride in ownership. The large trees provide a secluded environment on the back porch, and the summertime yard provides lush flowerbeds, with established foliage. Built in 1917, the original hardwood floors remain in several rooms. This home was remodeled and an addition added in 2000 when all plumbing and most electrical was updated. Massive sized rooms with an abundance of storage is featured throughout the home. A master suite with attached closet and bathroom is on the main floor, along with laundry and a home office/bedroom. Listed at $209,000. Call Kalena at 308-641-3382 today to schedule a showing of this beautiful, historic home in Bayard.