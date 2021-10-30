Beautiful country acreage with mature trees within 5 miles of Scottsbluff on paved county road. Sit out on the deck and enjoy your morning coffee and view of Scottsbluff National Monument and Bluffs. You will love the privacy you will have with the tree lined driveway!! 1 1/2 story home with potential of having 5 bedrooms and 2 bath. Main floor features: kitchen, formal dining room, bedroom, bath and large living room with pellet stove. Upstairs has 2 rooms that can be used as bedrooms. Basement features: family room, laundry, 2 more non-conforming bedrooms, 3/4 updated bathroom and mechanical room. There is nice mud room enclosed porch to drop your boots off in before entering the home! Looking for outbuildings? The home features a 2 car detached oversize garage, 40x30 metal workshop with concrete flooring and wood burning stove, hog shed, and chicken coop. The pasture has newer fencing installed to keep livestock in. Home has 2 water wells (one for watering yard and trees and second well for house), and septic system updated within the last 5 years! All this and more sit on 10.68 acres!!! Chicken coop used as dog kennel, fencing and panels excluded from the sale!
5 Bedroom Home in Mitchell - $225,000
