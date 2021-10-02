Attractive home in the Westmoor area of Scottsbluff, featuring a fully finished basement, a 22'x 38' garage, 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large lot, updated forced air forced furnace with central air, new hot water heater, nice yard with mature trees, all in a nice location.
5 Bedroom Home in Scottsbluff - $154,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Authorities arrested a Scottsbluff Police officer who is accused of assaulting his wife during a confrontation at their home Tuesday.
Scottsbluff Police are investigating a collision that occurred on Highway 26 Wednesday morning in which one man was injured.
- Updated
A former softball coach has been sentenced to jail on charges of taking illicit photos and videos of women and girls.
- Updated
Just short of two months after the Finishline Café temporarily closed, its owners will reopen the community restaurant.
- Updated
Firefighters from three departments are battling a wildfire in Terrytown Tuesday afternoon.
- Updated
The city of Scottsbluff’s LB840 Application Review Committee approved motions for funding requests from two local businesses. Their goal is to…
- Updated
One woman living at a Scottsbluff motel has been displaced after a fire early Sunday morning.
- Updated
After serving a sentence in England, he was released and settled briefly in Blair before he landed in state regional centers in Norfolk and Lincoln.
- Updated
Q. Are you supposed to put tree branch trimmings and leaves in the yard waste container or is it just for grass?
Cleanup is underway after a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train derailed near Morrill County.