5 Bedroom Home in Scottsbluff - $160,000

This single family house is located close to Westmoor Elementary and has many great features! There is three bedrooms upstairs, and two nonconforming rooms downstairs, as well as a large family room. With central air, two bathrooms, and a huge 4 car detached garage this property is guaranteed to check off most of your needs in a property! Come schedule an appointment to see this today!

