This single family house is located close to Westmoor Elementary and has many great features! There is three bedrooms upstairs, and two nonconforming rooms downstairs, as well as a large family room. With central air, two bathrooms, and a huge 4 car detached garage this property is guaranteed to check off most of your needs in a property! Come schedule an appointment to see this today!
5 Bedroom Home in Scottsbluff - $160,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two elected Banner County officials and a county employee pleaded no contest to charges they faced in connection with a drunken party that inv…
Commissioners questioned Highway Superintendent Linda Grummert’s behavior and decision-making over a two-hours of discussion. Commissioners complaints went all the way back to the summer's Stegall Road project.
Some students come to school but never attend class; hallways and bathrooms smell like marijuana and the smoke sets off fire alarms; and teachers have been injured while breaking up fights, according to students and staff members.
The small backyard flock has already been destroyed and a quarantine zone set up.
The village of Edison, about 45 miles southwest of Kearney, is under a mandatory evacuation order due to a large grass fire, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
Firefighters with Scottsbluff Rural and Scottsbluff Fire Department battled a fire at the Western Sugar plant in Scottsbluff Friday.
The Scottsbluff and Alliance track teams participated in the Broken Bow Invite on Friday with multiple athletes winning in different events.
The University of Wyoming accorded degrees upon three Panhandle students at the completion of the fall and summer 2021 semesters.
Sheriff Terry Wagner said the 27-year-old manager plugged the drains and turned the kitchen faucets on before leaving work for the last time Saturday night.
Three athletes lead the region in two events. Check out the girls' track and field leaders.