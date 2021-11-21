5 Bedroom Home in Scottsbluff - $199,000

This home in the Indian Hills subdivision has 5 bedrooms and 3 baths, including a master suite. A large family room addition with a fireplace adds to the comfortable space. Kitchen includes an eat in area, with the front room that could be used as a formal dining. Three bedrooms upstairs with two non-conforming bedrooms downstairs and an additional family room with a fireplace downstairs. The large yard has a garden area, privacy fenced area with a large wrap around deck.