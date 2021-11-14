 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Scottsbluff - $209,000

5 Bedroom Home in Scottsbluff - $209,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Scottsbluff - $209,000

This home in the Indian Hills subdivision has 5 bedrooms and 3 baths, including a master suite. A large family room addition with a fireplace adds to the comfortable space. Kitchen includes an eat in area, with the front room that could be used as a formal dining. Three bedrooms upstairs with two non-conforming bedrooms downstairs and an additional family room with a fireplace downstairs. The large yard has a garden area, privacy fenced area with a large wrap around deck.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News