Move right in to this beautiful 5 BR - 2 Bath corner property, fully-fenced yard with plenty of room for kids to play, new roof, new sewer, 5th BR could be converted to extra family room, open floor plan, large kitchen, large bedrooms, double sinks in bathroom, walking distance to schools and parks. Make an appointment today!!
5 Bedroom Home in Scottsbluff - $279,900
