Spacious house. Sits on an over sized corner lot with a privacy fence around the yard. 7 bedrooms, could use one for an office. Nice deck on front of house. New carpet in 2 bedrooms, new hard flooring in one bedroom and laundry room area. Buyers must be income qualified and attend a HOmebuyer education class.
5 Bedroom Home in Scottsbluff - $98,000
