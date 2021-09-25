5 Bedroom Home in Scottsbluff - $98,000

 Skip to main content
Spacious house. Sits on an over sized corner lot with a privacy fence around the yard. 7 bedrooms, could use one for an office. Nice deck on front of house. New carpet in 2 bedrooms, new hard flooring in one bedroom and laundry room area. Buyers must be income qualified and attend a HOmebuyer education class.

