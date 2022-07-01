A Smashing Hit, Bewley following in her sister’s footsteps in tennis

Scottsbluff senior Megan Bewley went into her freshman year of tennis never imagining the position she would take on the team and the friends she would make in tennis.

“When I started my freshman year, I would have never imagined the role I was going to take up on this team. I had never played tennis before and I was just trying it out because my sister did it,” Bewley said. “I wanted to do a spring sport, and by the time I got to senior year, I was beyond proud of myself because I didn’t know I could play tennis.”

In her senior season of tennis, Bewley finished 1-1 at state, helping cap off a stellar season of girls’ tennis for the Bearcats. Bewley defeated Cara Ansbach of Hastings and fell to Kearney Catholic’s Luna Mo Anna Werner.

“I am really proud of myself, there were a lot of expectations about what was going to happen and I think my goal was to go out and focus on having fun, and I think I did that most of the time,” Bewley said.

Bewley followed in the footsteps of her sister, Shelby, who was also a Bearcat volleyball and tennis player.

“I think we definitely compete with each other, but it's all in love and fun,” Bewley said. “We try to be our own people but we end up going down the same path sometimes, so we do end up competing against each other, but not really bad.”

Aside from tennis, Bewley is also going to Western Nebraska Community College to play volleyball for the Cougars.

“I’m really excited, I never really thought I would get this opportunity,” Bewley said. “I know it doesn't come along to a lot of people, so I’m grateful that I get this chance and I hope that it's fun and I enjoy it the whole time.”

There is a bit of irony in the fact that Bewley’s two main sports, volleyball and tennis are both net sports.

“I think that is funny, and I think there is some crossover, in helping me understand. I definitely think my volleyball defense helped me be better at tennis and I think the coordination and side to side movement helped me in volleyball.

In both in and out of sports, Bewley has a certain mentality that she goes through life with.

“I would say, I just focus on having fun. If you're doing some and you’re not having fun, why are you doing it? Especially in high school and in sports. Sports aren’t everything to me, but they are a big part of my life,” Bewley said. “I think that if I’m not having fun while I’m doing it, it should not be part of what I’m doing because there’s other things I can find to fill those holes in my life I can find something else.”

Bewley was named the Girls’ Tennis All-Region Player of the Year.